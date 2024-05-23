Marts: Good entry of dairy stock at Kilrea Mart, top price of £1600 for a second calver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A super entry of 320 calves and weanlings on Thursday 16th May met an outstanding trade for all types of on offer.

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings of offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Coleraine farmer, Belgian Blue £595, Aberdeen Angus £400, Hereford £395, Aberdeen Angus £370; Kilraughts farmer, Fleckvieh £590, Shorthorn £475; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £540, Friesian £400; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £525, Fleckvieh £500; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £520, £510, Limousin £460, Belgian Blue £435, £400, £310; Ahoghill farmer, Belgian Blue £500, Charolais £410; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £495, Hereford £490; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £465, Aberdeen Angus £350, £300; Cookstown farmer, Charolais £460, Limousin £395, £280; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £440; Garvagh farmer, Simmental £430, £315; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £405; Moneymore farmer, Fleckvieh £400, £350, Limousin £300; Garvagh farmer, Hereford £395; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £395, £385, Belgian Blue £360, Aberdeen Angus £325; Newtownards farmer, Aberdeen Angus £395, £305, £230; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £385; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335; Bushmills farmer, Hereford £335; Strabane farmer, Aberdeen Angus £325; £275; Keady farmer, SWR £320, Aberdeen Angus £230, £205; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £300, £270; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £295; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £270, £230, Belgian Blue £200; Dungiven farmer, Shorthorn beef £260; Rasharkin farmer, Charolais £250, £240; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £245, £240; Garvagh farmer, Limousin £245; Knockloughrim farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240, £235, £220; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £225 and Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220.

Heifer calves

Portglenone farmer, Simmental £575; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £510, Hereford £425, Limousin £395, Belgian Blue £360, Hereford £325; Keady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £500, £400, £390, £310; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £485, Belgian Blue £315, Hereford £315; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £435; Ahoghill farmer, Limousin £405; Antrim farmer, Hereford £400, Charolais £315, Hereford £245; Moneymore farmer, Limousin £400, £365, £325; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £390, £335; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £390, £250; Cookstown farmer, Charolais £360, Limousin £210; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £350, £290; Ahoghill farmer, Hereford £335; Dungiven farmer, Shorthorn beef £315; Garvagh farmer, Hereford £315; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £290, £275, £245, £220; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £285, £280; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £260; Knockloughrim farmer, Aberdeen Angus £235; Claudy farmer, Simmental £230; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £210; Garvagh farmer, Shorthorn beef £200 and Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesan calves

Super trade.

More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £400.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (60)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1160 and 356 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 900 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 20th April met a steady trade throughout this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Spring lambs to £8.56 per kg and to top of £205.

Fat ewes to £206.

Spring lambs

Randalstown farmer, 21.5k £184 (856), 22k £174 (791); Stewartstown farmer, 21.5k £183 (851); Bushmills farmer, 21k £178 (848), 21.5k £178 (828); Macosquin farmer, 21.5k £182 (847), 25k £204 (816), 21.5k £170.50 (793); Ringsend farmer, 21.5k £181 (842), 23.5k £190 (809); Macosquin farmer, 22k £185 (841); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £183 (832); Templepatrick farmer, 20.5k £170.50 (832), 19.5k £158 (810); Dunloy farmer, 21k £174 (829), 21.5k £176 (819); Cookstown farmer, 21k £173.50 (826), 20.5k £162 (790); Rasharkin farmer, 23k £190 (826); Kilrea farmer, 20k £164 (820); Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £178 (819), 21.5k £170 (791); Moneymore farmer, 22k £180 (818), 20k £156.50 (783); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £178.50 (811); Cookstown farmer, 21k £170 (810); Portglenone farmer, 22.5k £181.50 (807), 22.5k £178.50 (793); Coleraine farmer, 20.5k £165 (805), 25k £200 (800); Kilrea farmer, 20k £161 (805); Magherafelt farmer, 20.5k £165 (805), 20.5k £163.50 (798); Macosquin farmer, 22.5k £178.50 (793); Upperlands farmer, 24k £190 (792) and Garvagh farmer, 22.5k £176.50 (784).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £206.

More ewes needed.

A good entry of 84 dairy on Tuesday 21st April to a top price of £1600 for a second calver.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Ballymoney farmer, second calver to £1600; Coagh farmer, calved heifers to £1560, £1480, £1440, calved cow to £1500 and springing cow to £1420 and springing heifer to £1400.

More stock required weekly.

A good entry of 270 fat cow, suckler and store cattle on Wednesday 22nd May at Kilrea met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £1880, heifers to £1700 and fat cows to £1740.

Fat cows: 70 on offer, sharp trade.

Coleraine farmer, 470k Limousin £1350 (287), 440k £1130 (257); Ballymena farmer, 590k Limousin £1460 (248), 570k £1300 (228); Toomebridge farmer, 630k Limousin £1530 (243), 600k £1240 (207); Rasharkin farmer, 680k Fleckvieh £1640 (241), 650k £1530 (235), 610k £1430 (234), 680k £1550 (228); Portglenone farmer, 520k Charolais £1250 (240); 690k £1150 (167); Ballycastle farmer, 530k Limousin £1240 (234); Toomebridge farmer, 710k Limousin £1660 234); Randalstown farmer, 520k Simmental £1200 (231), 600k £1260 (210); Ballymoney farmer, 580k Friesian £1230 (212); Magherafelt farmer, 770k Simmental £1620 (210), 610k £1270 (208); Limavady farmer, 720k Shorthorn £1490 (207); Ballymena farmer, 660k Aberdeen Angus £1360 (206), 730k £1460 (200); Glarryford farmer, 540k Saler £1100 (204);Magherafelt farmer, 600k Friesian £1170 (195), 780k £1420 (182) and Ballymoney farmer, 910k Fleckvieh £1740 (191).

Suckler

Claudy farmer, Limousin cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot to £2060; Castlerock farmer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1960; Ballymoney farmer, Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot to £1960; Coleraine farmer, Simmental cow with Shorthorn calf at foot to £1820 and Magherafelt farmer, Limousin cow with Limousin calf at foot to £1720, £1620.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Belfast farmer, 340k Charolais £1100 (324), 320k £900 (281), 380k £1070 (281); Cookstown farmer, 340k Limousin £1090 (321), 400k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1200 (300);Coleraine farmer, 440k Limousin £1400 (318); Ballymena farmer, 450k Parthenais £1420 (316), 270k £840 (311), 610k £1620 (266); Coleraine farmer, 300k Limousin £920 (307); Antrim farmer, 330k Limousin £980 (297), 340k £950 (279), 360k £960 (267), 370k £980 (265); Maghera farmer, 550k Charolais £1630 (296); Limavady farmer, 440k Charolais £1290 (293); Maghera farmer, 540k Limousin £1510 (280), 620k £1700 (274), 580k £1560 (269), 590k £1570 (266), 570k £1470 (258); Portglenone farmer, 340k Limousin £950 (279), 400k £1090 (273), 270k £730 (270); Bellaghy farmer, 440k Limousin £1200 (273), 470k £1230 (262); Coleraine farmer, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1460 (270), 540k £1440 (267), 530k £1330 (251), 580k £1460 (251); Ahoghill farmer, 590k Limousin £1580 (268); Toomebridge farmer, 570k Limousin £1490 (261) and Coleraine farmer, 370k Limousin £920 (249), 350k £860 (246).

Steers

Magherafelt farmer, 330k Shorthorn £1100 (333), 340k £1060 (312), 370k £1120 (303), 410k £1200 (293); Portglenone farmer, 310k Limousin £970 (313), 320k £970 (303), 380k £1140 (300), 360k £1070 (297); Ballymoney farmer, 530k Charolais £1620 (306), 660k £1790 (271), 650k £1710 (263); Garvagh farmer, 430k Limousin £1310 (305), 450k £1230 (273), 500k Aberdeen Angus £1270 (254); Randalstown farmer, 420k Charolais £1250 (298); Maghera farmer, 420k Limousin £1250 (298); Maghera farmer, 620k Limousin £1750 (282), 670k £1880 (281), 610k Aberdeen Angus £1700 (279), 690k £1870 (271), 570k £1500 (263), 660k £1720 (261); Randalstown farmer, 385k Speckled Park £1080 (281); Dungiven farmer, 500k Charolais £1340 (268) and Coleraine farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1440 (262).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.