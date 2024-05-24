Milltown strike five figured deal for Reserve Supreme Spotted Ram
Fresh from his success at Balmoral Show where he was Reserve Supreme Champion, Saintfield Spotted Dutch breeder Tommy Jackson has announced the private sale for a five figure sum to noted breeders Oliver Watson C View flock and Darren Witcomb, Aberhonddu flock.This is the first son of Milltown Golden Balls who realised £20,000 for a half share in 2024, and out of 9k Sunnybank Fergie
Tommy Jackson told Farming Life: "Milltown Golden Balls progeny are quite special, this years lambs are some of the best we have ever bred.
"The enquiries we have had following Balmoral Show where we had a strong team forward has been phenomenal. We are delighted that Milltown Hank the Tank is joining top profile flocks such as C View and Aberhonddu, and can't wait to see his progeny."