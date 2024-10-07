Mosside WI

By Doreen Patton
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 09:01 BST
Mosside WI held their annual general meeting in Toberdoney Church Hall on Wednesday, 4 September 2024. President Roberta Morrison welcomed everyone and invited Anne Kirkwood, former Federation Treasurer and Executive Member to chair the meeting.

The Secretary's report was presented by Edna Sharpe and the Treasurer's report by Louise Wright. The Committee for 20024/25 was elected with Roberta re-elected President. Anne congratulated Mosside WI on an excellent year and expressed her good wishes to Roberta and her new committee. Assisted by her three tellers, she judged the baking and craft competitions. Anne then presented a number of awards and trophies.

A delicious supper was served by Mandy Christie, Elaine McConaghie and Edna Sharpe. President Roberta thanked Anne and the tellers for their asssistance and words of encouragement. She reminded members of the next meeting on Wednesday, 9 October 2024 and brought the meeting to a close. At the October meeting, members will hear about the great work of the Samaritans. Please do feel free to come along, especially if you would consider joining the WI but are unsure if it is for you. New members are always welcome.

Anne Kirkwood, Eileen White

Anne Kirkwood, Eileen White

Anne Kirkwood, Eileen White

Anne Kirkwood, Eileen White

Anne Kirkwood, Eileen White

Anne Kirkwood, Eileen White

Lena McKeeman, Anne Kirkwood, Teresa Patton, Kathleen McConaghie

Lena McKeeman, Anne Kirkwood, Teresa Patton, Kathleen McConaghie

