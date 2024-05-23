M&S Select Farm Awards winners crowned at Balmoral Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

M&S has recognised the work of outstanding famers from across the region at the retailers’ Select Farm Awards, hosted at this year’s Balmoral Show.

The winners announced were: Emerging Talent Award – James Robinson (Clogher); Only at M&S Farming Award – David Irwin ; Dervock); Farming Innovation Award – David Gibson (Antrim); Low Impact Farming Award – Kingsley Bell (Aughnacloy); Royal Countryside Fund Family Award – Julie Mullan (Stewartstown); Welfare Excellence Award - Barry Conlan (Benburb).

Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture and Fisheries at M&S, said: "These awards are a celebration of the innovation and dedication shown by our Select Farmers. They go the extra mile to deliver fantastic quality products which our customers love.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our Northern Ireland suppliers punch well above their weight in terms of their contribution to our supply chain, and we’re delighted that we can bring their superb ingredients to stores not only in Northern Ireland but also in the Republic of Ireland and across the water. My heartfelt congratulations to all the winners announced at this year’s Balmoral Show.”

M&S Select Farm Award winners pictured receiving their awards at Balmoral Show.

Emerging Talent Award: In June of 2023, James Robinson’s Clogher family farm established an egg enterprise comprising of two barns, stocking 32,000 free range hens in total. James, now 23, has been pivotal in this development since the project started in the summer of 2022, working tirelessly to make it a reality, and is now managing his first flock of laying hens.

“I’ve always had an interest in farming and after graduating from university I knew I wanted to become involved in the family farm and we thought an egg laying unit would work well alongside the existing dairy farm,” comments James. “With a number of small modifications, I can now pretty much do everything to run both hen houses successfully. Going forward, we plan on adding additional egg laying units.”

Only at M&S Farming Award: David Irwin farms in partnership with his mother and father, milking 250 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows at his 400-acre farm in Ballymoney, and his family were founding members of the NI regional M&S milk pool 24 years ago. The milk pool is committed to delivering industry leading animal health and welfare, farm standards and low carbon milk production, in return for a fair, transparent and stable price for farmers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is great to be involved in a group of like-minded farmers who have animal welfare at the top of their priorities, and the fact that we are the only RSPCA Assured milk pool is a testament to that vision,” comments David. “Our focus is not limited to welfare, however. We have recently started using a new methane inhibitor to help improve the sustainability of the pool, and other priorities include reduction in antibiotic use, and elimination of soya feed.”

Farming Innovation Award: David Gibson recently established a Wagyu finishing enterprise after visiting fellow M&S supplier, Steven Thompson, and was impressed by their temperament. Together with his wife, Kathy, and father, Barry, they agreed a move into Wagyu presented an exciting opportunity for the family farm.

“David has displayed precision management through the meticulous weighing and tracking of his Wagyu cattle to understand how they are performing, in addition to the analysis of his silage,” comments Keith Williamson, Supply Chain Manager at ABP Linden. “This process has helped him to both drive carbon reduction on his farm, as well as decrease antibiotic usage.”

“I don’t like the half measures approach – if I don’t aim to produce the highest quality beef that I can, then why am I doing it?” comments David. “Care and love for the animal and being meticulous over the small details is rewarding.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Low Impact Farming Award: Kingsley Bell, whose Aughnacloy farm comprises of 16,000 free range hens and 17,000 organic hens across eight barns, in addition to a herd of suckler cows and sheep, has embraced a low impact farming ethos.

“We have undertaken extensive tree planting around the barns, which not only sequester carbon and provide a habitat for local wildlife, but also provide shelter and encourage roaming of our hens,” he comments. “We have also installed solar panels to help power our operation with renewable energy.”

“I am delighted to win this award, but I wouldn’t be in this position without the support of my family, who are integral to our farm’s success,” he adds. “I would also like to thank Skea Eggs for nominating me.”

In addition to being an M&S award winner, Kingsley has been selected as one of seven farmers to take part in M&S’s Farm of the Future programme, which sees the retailer collaborate with suppliers, industry and farmers to deliver rapid decarbonisation of livestock production as part of its Plan A roadmap to net zero by 2040.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Royal Countryside Fund Family Award: Julie Mullan, who manages a 140-acre mixed farm which includes Wagyu beef, suckler cows, sheep, poultry and more, alongside her husband, Jeffrey, has hosted groups of school children from local primary schools, educating them on rearing livestock.

“We provide pupils with a tour of our farm and teach them a variety of topics, including calf health and rearing, and give them the opportunity to feed some of the calves,” comments Julie. “ABP Linden invited a vet and a feed specialist to take part, and they share what they do in their jobs to help the children understand the various roles needed to rear calves to highest standard.

“Our decision to open the farm up in this way comes from a belief that it is important for children to learn where their food comes from, yet not every child gets that opportunity. My sons are fortunate enough to grow up on a farm, and we want to share at least some of that experience with their classmates.”

"Julie Mullan exemplifies the values we hold dear at The Royal Countryside Fund," said Keith Halstead, Executive Director. "Her commitment to educating young minds in her locality about farming underscores the importance of community engagement in agriculture. We are proud to recognise Julie’s work through the Family Farm Award for her contribution to Northern Ireland's farming community and thank M&S for their continued partnership in recognising such outstanding effort.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Welfare Excellence Award: Third-generation farmer Barry Conlan left his full-time job in the pig industry to return to his family farm and has significantly invested in, and expanded, the farm’s poultry enterprise. Since his return, standards have excelled across three barns and Barry is now one of eight units supplying both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with M&S’s RSPCA-assured, slower-reared, higher-welfare Oakham Gold chicken.

Barry has put several measures in place to meet the Oakham Gold standard. “Our birds have ample perching space and pecking objects to keep them active and foraging,” he explains. “We feed a multigrain diet, which has been designed to support slower natural growth and muscle development.”

“We have also implemented a best-in-class biosecurity system, with a 6ft fence erected, portacabin, and a separate parking lot constructed, which makes it impossible for any unauthorised visitors or vehicles to enter site.