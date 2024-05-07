President Elizabeth McConnell welcomed members and introduced Mary Johnston-Watterson, the speaker for the evening.

Mary spoke of her love of all crafts and how she researched their origins before she worked the crafts.

Mary showed members early methods of spinning wool and then demonstrated on her spinning wheel.

Florence McFarland proposed the vote of thanks.

The competition “I made it myself” was won by Jean McCollum, 2nd Mary Taylor and 3rd Evelyn Fleming.

Birthday girl was Marie Johnston.

Deborah Hutchinson was presented with a wedding gift for her forthcoming wedding.

A special supper was served to celebrate the Coronation.

The evening concluded with the Countrywomans Song.

1 . 20240425_213704.jpg From left to right, Joan Hamilton, Myra Hutchinson, Jennifer Johnston, winners of the Morton trophy along with President Elizabeth McConnell Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 20240502_202131.jpg Catherine from The Present Tree with President Elizabeth McConnell Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 20240425_213750.jpg Left to right, Deborah McNabney winner of the Blossom Beatie cup in the open baking class, Joyce Lithco winner of the Knockagh area bowls, Eleanor Beresford winner of the Elizabeth Gray cup for the novice class and President Elizabeth McConnell Photo: freelance Photo Sales