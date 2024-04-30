National Vintage Tractor Road Run 2024 raises £21,235.00 for chosen charity
The circular route travelled across the picturesque South Downs from Plumpton College with on and off-road elements encompassing the national park and sea views.
A challenging but rewarding drive with some steep sections, good brakes were a must.
The NVTRR was a community event which raised £21,235.00 for Patchwork Farm, a therapeutic care farm, specially designed to allow the young people on-site at Chailey Heritage Foundation a unique, hands-on, multi-sensory experience with a number of different animals.
Will Cranfield, co-chair, NVTRR 2024 said: “SEVAC were very excited to host the NVTRR 2024. It had been a good few years since it had been in this area of the country. It was certainly a rewarding challenge for the club, and we would encourage anyone interested in taking on the challenge of a future NVTRR to get in touch.
“It was a fantastic opportunity to show the public and the wider vintage tractor community what SEVAC and Sussex have to offer, whilst also raising money for such a worthy cause. An event that we will all look back at fondly in years to come. Thank you to all those involved.”
Will Folkes, director of specialist services and income, Chailey Heritage Foundation said: “I would like to thank SEVAC and all who took part in the National Vintage Tractor Road Run for this fantastic donation on behalf of all the young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation.
“The amazing total, of well over £21k, will help Patchwork Farm deliver a wide range of benefits for months to come. The SEVAC team put literally years of effort into what was a brilliant weekend, and we are incredibly grateful for their invaluable support.”