National Vintage Tractor Road Run 2024 raises £21,235.00 for chosen charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The circular route travelled across the picturesque South Downs from Plumpton College with on and off-road elements encompassing the national park and sea views.

A challenging but rewarding drive with some steep sections, good brakes were a must.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NVTRR was a community event which raised £21,235.00 for Patchwork Farm, a therapeutic care farm, specially designed to allow the young people on-site at Chailey Heritage Foundation a unique, hands-on, multi-sensory experience with a number of different animals.

The NVTRR was a community event which raised £21,235.00 for Patchwork Farm, a therapeutic care farm, specially designed to allow the young people on-site at Chailey Heritage Foundation a unique, hands-on, multi-sensory experience with a number of different animals

Will Cranfield, co-chair, NVTRR 2024 said: “SEVAC were very excited to host the NVTRR 2024. It had been a good few years since it had been in this area of the country. It was certainly a rewarding challenge for the club, and we would encourage anyone interested in taking on the challenge of a future NVTRR to get in touch.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to show the public and the wider vintage tractor community what SEVAC and Sussex have to offer, whilst also raising money for such a worthy cause. An event that we will all look back at fondly in years to come. Thank you to all those involved.”

Will Folkes, director of specialist services and income, Chailey Heritage Foundation said: “I would like to thank SEVAC and all who took part in the National Vintage Tractor Road Run for this fantastic donation on behalf of all the young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement