New sponsors - including Farming Life - unveiled for Balmoral Show

Balmoral Show organisers the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society are thrilled to announce three new sponsor partnerships ahead of the 156th Show.

Focusing on supporting and uplifting industry advocates and leaders, the Farming Life and Farm Week have been announced as sponsors of the New Product Innovation Award.

This accolade was introduced ahead of this year’s Show to reward and recognise true innovation from within the agricultural industry. The winners will be announced on the first day of this year’s Show.

Also welcomed to the Show’s list of proud sponsors, The Farming Community Network have confirmed they will sponsor the CARAS Awards Reception on Wednesday 14th May at the RUAS Members’ Pavilion. The Associateship and Fellowship awards presented will recognise outstanding contributions to agricultural and rural progress, further lifting the profiles of local producers.

In the Sheep section, ADS Mechanical from Ballynahinch have been announced as the new sponsors of the Sheep Pairs classes and Sheep Interbreed Championship.

RUAS business development executive Vickie White said: ‘Celebrating our local farmers and producers has always been what the Balmoral Show is about so we’re delighted to work with our new sponsors to further raise the profiles of our industry leaders. We would like to once again thank them all for their generous support and we look forward to rewarding excellence together at this year’s Show’.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 14th May to Saturday 17th May 2025.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.