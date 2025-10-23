NIFDA pays tribute to first Chairman Dr Trefor Campbell CBE

Food and drink industry leaders in Northern Ireland have expressed condolences following the sad news of the passing of Dr Trefor Campbell CBE. Dr Campbell served as Managing Director, and subsequently Chairman, of Moy Park from 1984 to 2008, having first joined the business in 1960.

Dr Campbell was instrumental to the foundation of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, and became the organisation’s first Chair in 1996.

Throughout his career spanning five decades, he was committed to the development of world class industries across Northern Ireland, and engaged in non-executive roles for industry and charitable organisations including the Royal Agricultural Society, the Worshipful Company of Poulters, the Chartered Management Institute and more. In 2006 he became the first ever patron for the Prince’s Trust in Northern Ireland, in recognition of his commitment to the charity and its work.

Michael Bell OBE, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) said: “Few individuals have made a bigger impact on the development of our industry than Dr Trefor Campbell. Trefor saw the potential of Northern Ireland food and drink to be a driver of economic growth locally and played a key role in the formation of NIFDA in 1996. Throughout his career, and even in his retirement, Trefor dedicated himself to the ongoing success of the sector and for the wellbeing of the wider community. He will be dearly missed. On behalf of all our NIFDA members and colleagues I want to pass on my condolences Trefor’s family and friends.”

Dr Trefor Campbell CBE

Professor Ursula Lavery MBE, NIFDA Chair and Technical and R&D Director at Pilgrim’s Europe added: “I first worked with Trefor when I started out in my career at Moy Park in 1987. He was an inspiration for all of us within the business. Beyond championing growth for Northern Ireland food and drink, he was also a great ambassador for the industry and was committed to developing and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, as is reflected by the NIFDA Educational Trust he launched. Across NIFDA and Pilgrim’s Europe, Trefor has left a strong legacy. Our thoughts are with Trefor’s family and wide circle of friends at this time.”