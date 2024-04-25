Northern Trust holds successful rural health and well-being conference in Ballymena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With over 130 delegates from the voluntary, community and statutory sectors in attendance, the event opened with an address from Health Minister Robin Swann who also launched the Trust’s new rural video and Rural Matters framework.

Alongside a range of well-known and distinguished speakers with a keen interest in rural issues, the audience were entertained by the Pick Me Up Chorus whose members, under the leadership of musical director, Anne McCambridge, come from the rural part of north east Antrim including Glenarm, Carnlough, Broughshane and Ballygally.

Yvonne Carson, the Northern Trust’s rural health and well-being manager, said: “Our Rural Conference highlighted key rural issues and clearly illustrated how we need to think differently about rural areas and use a different approach to help address the challenges.

Conference speakers, Sharon Adams, Dr Suzanne Johnston, Dr Rebecca Orr, Martin Seager and Christina Faulkner along with Yvonne Carson, Northern Trust rural health and well-being manager, and Hugh Nelson, Northern Trust head of community wellbeing. Picture: Submitted

“Through our Rural Framework, and especially our Rural Video, we wanted to acknowledge, celebrate and share some of the great work which goes on in rural areas, often unrecognised, which highlights the expertise, commitment and dedication of our staff and partners.”

The Northern Trust is the largest geographical trust in Northern Ireland spanning over 1,733 miles and serving a population of just under 480,000 with nearly 204,000 people live in rural areas including a significant number of staff.

Whilst we know there are many benefits to living rurally including lots of green spaces and wonderful views, there is also a range of challenges. This includes pockets of poverty, geographical isolation, distance to travel to services, the time needed to deliver health and social care services and often, poor transport links.

