Open Night at Gilbert Armour's raises money for Chest Heart and Stroke

And what a real ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ there is at Gilbert’s premises at Ladyhill, just outside Antrim; an unreal collection of all things vintage. The Open Night was a rare opportunity to view the extensive collection, attracting visitors from as far away as Ballybofey and Plumbridge.

Chairman of the TECU, Trevor Beattie thanked Gilbert for his Open Night, highlighting that he has been a long term member of the TECU ( since the early 1970’s) and while he is not a man for attending meetings, he is a man of action and continues to be fully supportive of all the Club’s objectives.

Gilbert has consistently promoted TECU fundraising efforts amongst his vintage enthusiast colleagues, whether it be steam, tractors or stationary engines and in recognition of this ambassadorial role, the Club presented him with a specially branded TECU beanie hat. A similar hat was handed over to his granddaughter Savannah, for her assistance on the day and for her support for the club in booking in displays as well as managing the fairground organ at many events.

In the coming weeks, Gilbert will be passing on in excess of £1,000 of kind donations to Chest Heart and Stroke in memory of his late wife Martha.

He also thanked all those who helped in any way to make the evening such a resounding success.

Contributed Jeff Spencer on the Steam Roller

Contributed Martin Beattie, Boyd Duffin and Andy Hayes