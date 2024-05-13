‘Our voice has been taken away overnight by DAERA’ claim local angling clubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local angling clubs have expressed serious concerns at the change of DAERA guidance that previously would have ensured fisheries were consulted on the granting of DAERA “Exemption Permits” for those wishing to abstract water from local rivers.

The exemption permit, once granted by DAERA, allows those abstracting water from a river or waterway to diverge from the Fisheries Act regulations.

The guidance, which stood for 20 years, originally stated that before such a permit was issued DAERA must consult with those who applied for the permit and the adjoining fishery that would be affected.

This guidance was changed following a question to Inland Fisheries as to why DAERA failed to consult with the Crumlin and District Angling Association on the granting of an exemption in 2023.

Local angling club representatives meet together on vital issues affecting local rivers and Lough Neagh

David Kennedy, Development Officer at the Crumlin & District Angling Association, said: “Representatives from a number of angling clubs that surround Lough Neagh came together last week to identify and work together on a number of issues including pollution, water quality and regulations.

“All the clubs at the meeting, including the Crumlin and District Angling Association, are extremely concerned about the change in guidance that local fisheries should to be consulted before an exemption permit, allowing the abstraction of water from the river, is granted by DAERA.

“The guidance, that has been in place since 2003, offered fishing clubs a say in the process allowing them to voice any concerns in terms of the impact on the natural environment and the rights and entitlements as angling clubs.

“Shockingly this guidance has been changed with no consultation with our local clubs or notification of any such change to club secretaries by DAERA.

The effects of water abstraction on the Crumlin River

“News of the move only transpired when the Crumlin and District Angling Association asked of DAERA why they failed to consult with the club after the granting of an exemption permit in 2023. The question was asked following serious concerns on the effects of abstraction on the Crumlin River which has left stretches of the river with virtually no water each summer.

“The response from DAERA beggars belief. It states that the 21-year-old guidance was ‘incorrect’.

“How no one from DAERA noticed this inaccuracy over a 21 year period is beyond us especially as it this clause was written in bold lettering in the department’s own guidance and the application form for a permit.

“Department officials then proceeded to change the guidance overnight, relegating the need to consult with local angling clubs on any such issues.

“We see this rapid change in guidance as an effort to remove the rights and entitlements of local anglers, their representatives and an attack on the environmental protections that can only be boosted by a robust consultation process. It flies in the face of transparency and openness.

“We will be writing to raise this matter with the new DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir, in order to bring it to his attention.