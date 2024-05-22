Overall Clydesdale Champion at RUAS Balmoral Show

By Yvonne HannaContributor
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:34 BST
Macfin Highland Queen was picked out by Judge Robbie Morton as his Clydesdale Champion at last week's Balmoral Show. This homebred yearling filly from the Hanna Family (Macfin) was only on her second outing being Champion at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show back in December.

She is out of Macfin Crystal Gail with her sire being Cawdor Cup winning stallion Muirton Sabre.

Highland Queen is a full sister to last year's Royal Highland Show Overall Clydesdale Champion/Cawdor Cup and Queen's cup winner Macfin Delta Dawn.

