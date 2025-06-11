Play is a universal right

Today is the United Nations International Day of Play. It is a global, unifying moment to celebrate the power of play and to raise awareness about how essential play is to every child's and young person’s quality of life and well-being. This day champions every child’s and young person’s right to play and seeks to encourage everyone to uphold this right.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play is universal and taps into children’s natural enthusiasm and curiosity to learn. It teaches them to explore and wonder, connect ideas and experiences and gain a deeper understanding of the world.

When children play, they develop essential life skills, which are fundamental to their own and society’s progress.Open access play is highly enriching as is playful learning too. Such play is crucial also for children's and young people’s development, fostering essential cognitive, social, physical, moral and emotional skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fostering their natural enthusiasm and curiosity to learn, facilitating them to explore and wonder, connect ideas and experiences, problem solve, negotiate and cooperate and gain a deeper understanding of themselves, the world and everything in it.

A big thumbs up for the right to Play

UNICEF estimates identify that 160 million children and young people around the world are working instead of playing or learning. Yet, as extensive research shows even in the most troubling of times, they often can find their way back to moments of hope, health and happiness through play.

In my work with children here in the UK and elsewhere in the world, over the years, I have personally witnessed children and young people in the most dire of circumstances, playing. Many conjuring up with great inventiveness and creativity objects to play with. Using these imaginatively to role play with in follow through.

I have seen them playing cultural games passed down through their Intergenerational heritages, in the rubble of wars and conflicts and have seen those subjected to the most heinous forms of abuse heal through the power of play. Bringing forth worlds of possibilities and solace from the problems inflicted upon them by adults.

Play is powerful in these circumstances and in the daily lives of all children and young people