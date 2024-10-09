Protect your equipment with essential winter machinery maintenance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the harvest season comes to an end, it’s time to shift focus from production to preservation; winter is the ideal time to ensure that all the machinery and equipment are properly maintained and prepared for the next cycle. Winter machinery maintenance is not just about preventing breakdowns but also extending the life of your equipment, improving safety and ensuring peak performance for when the next busy season arrives.

During harvest, machinery is pushed to the limits, with tractors, combines and other equipment working long hours in challenging conditions. Dirt, debris and wear can take a toll, making post-harvest maintenance important. Neglecting to care for machinery will lead to costly repairs, downtime during the next season and even dangerous failures. Winter offers a valuable opportunity to slow down, inspect, repair and store machinery in a way that protects your investment.

At Lantra, we recognise that proper machinery care and maintenance are key elements of working in any land-based industry. That’s why our machinery related courses emphasise the importance of regular maintenance as a core part of equipment safety and operation.

Lantra courses not only teach operators how to use machinery effectively but also how to maintain it to ensure it continues to run safely and efficiently. By instilling good maintenance habits, Lantra helps to promote the care and protection of both the operator and the equipment.

From tractors to chainsaws, and other land-based machinery, proper upkeep during the off-season is essential for smooth operations when the new season begins.

For more information about Lantra’s machinery courses and how they can equip you with essential operational and maintenance skills, visit www.lantra.co.uk.

By prioritising winter maintenance now, you’re ensuring a smooth, efficient, and productive start to the next season.