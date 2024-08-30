Queen's advanced manufacturing innovation centre sponsors NI manufacturing exhibition in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) has been announced as the main sponsor for the upcoming Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition, the largest event of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The fifth annual conference and exhibition will take place at the TEC Belfast in Belfast on September 12, bringing together industry leaders from across the UK and Ireland.

AMIC, a £100m innovation centre led by Queen’s University Belfast in partnership with industry, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ulster University, and supported by the UK Government and NI Executive through the Belfast Region City Deal, is the main sponsor for the 2024 event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Turner, CEO of AMIC, said: “We’re thrilled to be back to partner with the Northern Ireland Manufacturing Conference and Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition for 2024. It’s a fantastic event that showcases innovations in manufacturing and the cutting-edge research that underpins them.”

Sam Turner, CEO of The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC)

“This is a great opportunity for us to talk to attendees about our £100m Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), which will turbocharge Northern Ireland’s manufacturing capabilities and embed a culture of innovation to drive increased productivity. Through AMIC, we are supporting economic growth and prosperity for Northern Ireland by creating high-quality jobs and increasing inward investment through high-value manufacturing innovation clusters: driving industrial transformation, paving the way for future technologies, and competing globally with a more sustainable focus.”

The event, which will feature over a hundred trade stands, a comprehensive conference programme with free workshops, and keynote speakers, is a significant platform for showcasing the latest technological solutions and innovations in the manufacturing sector. Exhibitors will range from business services to innovative companies across various sectors, reflecting the breadth of Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry.

Speaking of the AMIC sponsorship Colin Murphy, Managing Director of Premier Publishing & Events, which organises the event, said: “We are delighted to partner with AMIC for this year’s Belfast event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Due to open in 2026 AMIC’s new Factory of the Future is a key development in Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry and will significantly accelerate levels of innovation and collaboration between industry and researchers.

“Generating annual sales of about £20 billion, manufacturing is crucial to Northern Ireland’s economic development. Manufacturers directly employ 80,000 people while supporting further employment throughout the wider supply chain in every region of Northern Ireland.

“The manufacturing sector accounts for 13.4% of Northern Ireland’s economic output, significantly higher than the UK figure of 9.8%. Northern Ireland’s manufacturers also generate almost half of the country’s external sales and more than half of export sales. The Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will encompass the full manufacturing spectrum across the country, including the food and drink, biopharma, medtech, healthcare, engineering, transport, technology, building products, fabrics, polymers, packaging and renewables sectors.”

Throughout the day, the event will cover critical themes such as Manufacturing; Supply Chain & Logistics; Sustainability; Lean Productivity & Continuous Improvement; Automation & Robotics; Procurement; 3D Printing; Hi-tech Manufacturing & Precision Engineering; IoT & Industry 4.0; and Lean Productivity & Continuous Improvement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin Murphy added: “The Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will provide an ideal location for businesses to meet with Government agencies and supporting associations, and gain free advice from experts on how to improve operational performance. The Event will also provide networking zones to connect buyers and suppliers. Indeed, the layout of the Conference & Exhibition is intended to maximise the opportunity for visitors to network and make new contacts.”

Registration for the 2024 Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition on September 12 at TEC Belfast is free and tickets are available from northernirelandmanufacturing.co.uk/register