RSPB NI: House Sparrows fly high again in Northern Ireland's Big Garden Birdwatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

RSPB NI today revealed the results of this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch, with the House Sparrow once again soaring into first place as the most spotted bird in Northern Ireland gardens and parks. Starlings followed closely behind in second place, with the Blackbird moving up to take third. The Blue Tit and Goldfinch rounded out the top five.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These findings come from the 46th Big Garden Birdwatch, the UK’s largest garden-based wildlife survey, which took place in January. This year, more than 600,000 people across the UK counted over nine million birds, spanning 80 different species. In Northern Ireland, over 12,00 people participated, showcasing a fantastic turnout from nature enthusiasts of all ages.

Neal Warnock, Conservation Manager for RSPB NI, said: “Despite the weather from Storm Éowyn, we are thrilled that so many people in Northern Ireland took part in this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch. It’s a fun, easy way to connect with nature, and year after year, it gives us valuable insight into how our garden birds are faring – so thank you to those who took part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The results help highlight just how vital our gardens and green spaces are for supporting wildlife. For example, Starlings, who came second in Northern Ireland’s rankings, are facing significant challenges. These energetic, social birds are a familiar sight in gardens across the UK, but their breeding populations have been in decline for decades, making them a red-listed species on the UK’s Conservation Status. Gardens continue to be an important refuge for Starlings, offering them much-needed shelter and a place to thrive.”

European starling, adult perched.

Thanks to our members and supporters, the RSPB can carry out vital conservation efforts to support nature throughout the year. To find out the full Big Garden Birdwatch results, more about joining the RSPB, and all the ways you can help garden birds and other wildlife, visit: https://www.rspb.org.uk/whats-happening/big-garden-birdwatch