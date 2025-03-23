Sing and supper for Farmers' Choir
The members of The Farmers’ Choir had a most enjoyable ‘Sing and Supper’ event this week.
The unique evening was hosted by The Farming Community Network (FCN), a voluntary organisation & charity that supports farmers and families within the farming community throughout the UK.
The choir members had a short time of singing before enjoying a delicious supper supplied by Montgomerys Event Catering.
After supper, Caitriona Crawford and George Doherty from FCN gave an informative and engaging presentation entitled ‘Nip it in the Bud’ which detailed the work the organisation does with Macmillan Cancer Support in N. Ireland.