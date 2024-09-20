Strathbogie Gypsy King Son makes at Armoy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club returned for their annual Texel sale in Armoy Livestock Market recently. The pre-sale show was judged by Stephen Etherson Killans Flock and generously sponsored by James Delargy Farm Supplies. The Club wish to extend their thanks to Stephen for taking time to judge the competition and to James Delargy Farm Supplies for their generous sponsorship.

Judging got underway with the Shearling Ram class and Mr Etherson choosing his first place rosette and later Reserve Champion from Martin McConville’s Glenhone pen. Fairywater Galaxy FAO2301768(2), a Craighead Eyecatcher son out of a Midlock Black Knight dam later sold to top the trade for the evening at 1540gns to Patrick Brown. Claiming second place in the line-up was Murray Annett’s Milestonehill exhibit, Millestonehill Governor, ALL2302204(2), a Ballydesland Eddie son out of a Deveronvale Aftersock sired dam, which sold for 1140gns. Mr Etherson awarded his third place rosette to Pat & Ros Garrivan for their Ballydesland exhibit. March born Ballydesland Great, GBA2301291(E2), is out of homebred Ballydesland Eddie and a Milnbank Buster sired dam. He changed hands for 1240gns to Canice O’Kane. Mary Clarke’s Ballyrussell fourth place exhibit was in the buyers demand. Ballyrussell Godfather, CLZ2301080(2), a Kilduff Fiddler son sold for the second highest price of the evening at 1320gns to Adam Fleming. Shearling trade averaged 942gns for 26 with a 90% clearance rate.

Taking the first place rosette and overall James Delargy Farm Supplies Champion was Alastair Gault’s Forkins exhibit. Keeping up the demand for Strathbogie Gypsy King sons, Forkins Hendricks GAF2404029(1), sold for 1200gns to Mike Reynolds. Taking the same money again Mr Gault sold a Douganhill Gangster son, Forkins He Man, GAF2404006(E1), out of a Lakeview Dirty Dancer sired dam to Steven Sproule. A Rhaedr Entrepreneur son from Ciaran McAuley’s Capecastle pen claimed the second place rosette. This lamb, Capecastle Happy Days UCC2400206(E2), is out of a Mullan Captain Jack dam and moves home for 820gns. Glenhone Hawkins, MNV2400487(E1), a Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of a Mullan Awesome sired dam from Martin McConville’s pen claimed third place and later sold for 900gns. Sam McAuley sold his fourth place exhibit, Whitepark Hill-Billy XMS2401159(E1) to Paul Sloan for 1020gns. He is a Douganhill Gangster son out of a Procters Cocktail dam. Trade for Ram Lambs was consistent averaging 635gns for 55 with an 86% clearance.

Other Leading Prices

Armoy Club Sale Texel Champion from Alastair Gault Forkins Flock

Shearling Rams

Grove Cottage Farm Ltd 960gns

V Chestnutt 950gns

P&R Garrivan 1180gns; 1020gns

Armoy Club Sale Texel Reserve Champion from Martin McConville Glenhone Flock

M Clarke 1160gns; 1100gns; 1040gns

M Annett 980gns; 970gns

H Gamble 960gns

Ram Lambs

A Gault 880gns; 800gns; 920gns

R Strawbridge 900gns; 920gns; 940gns

K Coleman 900gns

M McConville 900gns

N Ross 860gns

James Delargy Farm Supplies Championship Results

Shearling Ram

1. Martin McConville Lot3

2. Murray Annett Lot29

3. P&R Garrivan Lot15

4. Mary Clarke Lot25

5. Victor Chestnutt Lot11

6. Henry Gamble Lot33

Ram Lamb Class

1. Alastair Gault Lot49

2. Ciaran Mcauley Lot105

3. Martin McConville Lot89

4. Sam McAuley Lot98

5. Roger Strawbridge Lot58

6. Stephen McNeilly Lot70

Champion: Alastair Gault Lot49 Ram Lamb

Reserve Champion: Martin McConville Lot3 Shearling Ram

The NI Texel Club have further sales coming up with Ballymena 23rd Sept; Lisahally 26th September; Gortin 11th October and Ballymena 14th October. For further information contact Club Secretary on 07791679112. Catalogues available for download www.texel.uk.