Vintage Rally and Heritage Day brings the crowds to Carnlough

The Rally was held as part of the Carnlough Festival, co-ordinated by the Antrim Coast Lions. One thing that distinguishes Carnlough from other vintage events is that it is mostly held on the Front Street, with everything practically there at your fingertips.

New to Carnlough this year, was the chainsaw wood carving; the log cutting, basket weaving, cake stand, and the display by the NI Landrover Club.

Apart from that, there was the usual selection of vintage vehicles; stationary engines, Paddy McKeown’s horse and four wheeler, as well as demonstrations of metalwork, pottery, spinning, egg hatching, making soda bread and butter churning.

There were also Health Checks and a photographic exhibition, depicting photos of ‘Old Carnlough’.

There was entertainment, too, from local country singer Stephen Beckett.

For the less vintage generation, there was a selection of animals.

Winners of the draw were; 1, Ciara Black, Carnlough – a return crossing for two people and car on any Irish Sea Route, courtesy of Stena Line; 2, Siachra Acheson, Carnlough – two weekend tickets for the Farmer’s Bash, 9th and 10th August; 3, Patricia Mackey, Ballycastle - £100 voucher from Laser Hair; 4, Clare Morrow, Carnlough - £50 voucher for Cutting Edge Salon; 5, Mrs K Crawford, Ballymena – Bottle of Whiskey.

And it wouldn’t be a Vintage Rally in Carnlough without Carnlough Women’s Institute, who were demonstrating a variety of craftworks. The money raised by the Women’s Institute will go towards ACWW (WI Projects) and the RNLI Red Bay Life Boats. The Institute have been donating £1,000 each to these two charities since 2010.

Carnlough Vintage Society would like to thank sponsors Mid and East Antrim Borough Council; all those who donated prizes for the draw, and everyone who helped in any way to make this 22nd annual event another resounding success.

Special thanks to all the volunteers who helped set up for the day and tidy up afterwards, also to the ticket sellers who worked tirelessly all day, selling ballot tickets and not forgetting those who bought them.

Thanks also to those who brought their vehicles for display and to all those who displayed their talents both inside and outside the school for people to admire and appreciate.

As with tradition, the rally came to an end with the vintage vehicles, and tank, embarking on a short road run.

