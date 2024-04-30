Watch: Busy working in the forge at the Country Skills Day
Last weekend the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum at Cultra, Holywood, held their annual Country Skills Day.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In this video, shot by Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage, we get to watch a blacksmith at work in Lisrace Forge at the museum.
Other skills on show at the museum that day included horse ploughing at the Coshkib Hill Farm and harness cleaning and horseshoe throwing at Cruckaclady Farmhouse.
Meanwhile there was rope making at the Meenagarragh Cottier’s House and horse/donkey grooming at Drumnahunshin Farm.
And there was traditional stick making and harness cleaning in the Orange Hall.