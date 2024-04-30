Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this video, shot by Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage, we get to watch a blacksmith at work in Lisrace Forge at the museum.

Other skills on show at the museum that day included horse ploughing at the Coshkib Hill Farm and harness cleaning and horseshoe throwing at Cruckaclady Farmhouse.

Meanwhile there was rope making at the Meenagarragh Cottier’s House and horse/donkey grooming at Drumnahunshin Farm.