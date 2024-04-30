Watch: The timeless art of horse ploughing at the Country Skills Day
In this video, shot by Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage, we get to watch the timeless art of horse ploughing.
Sadly, it is a skill that has been dying out across the country over the last few decades, but it still remains one of the most captivating of all country skills.
Other skills on show at the museum that day included harness cleaning and horseshoe throwing at Cruckaclady Farmhouse.
Meanwhile there was rope making at the Meenagarragh Cottier’s House and horse/donkey grooming at Drumnahunshin Farm (stable area).
And there was traditional stick making and harness cleaning in the Orange Hall.