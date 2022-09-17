News you can trust since 1963
10 pictures from Kells and Connor YFC celebrations in 2007

Members of Kells and Connor YFC headed to the Tullyglass House Hotel for celebrations in 2007.

By Joanne Knox
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 6:30 pm

The club members were out in force for annual awards presentations and dinners.

Take a look through the gallery of images below to see if you can spot any familiar faces!

1.

Enjoying the Kells and Connor YFC evening in Tullyglass Hotel.

2.

Peter Allen, club leader, with, Emma McIlveen, Gemma Young, Sarah Harbinson, Ryan Montgomery, Patricia Crockard and Lindsey Montgomery, members of the Kells and Connor Young Farmers' Club committee at their annual dinner in the Tullyglass house hotel in 2007. Picture: Kevin McAuley

3.

Emma McIlveen, Laura Dunlop, Lyndsey Montgomery and Sarah Herbinson who attended the Kells and Connor Young Farmers' Club annual dinner in the Tullyglass House Hotel.

4.

Chillag Louw (left) and Anna Rossouw (right) from South Africa, who were working in the province are seen here with Gemma Currie from Kells and Connor YFC at the Co Antrim awards evening in Tullyglass.

