100 for One Kintyre Walk will encourage farmers to keep talking

A group of family members and friends will embark on a 100-mile walk along the Kintyre Way this June in memory of Borders farmer Neil Stewart and to raise funds for RSABI, the charity supporting people in Scottish agriculture.

Neil tragically took his life in June 2024 at the age of 60 and his wife, Caroline, and their three children, Victoria, Emily, and Charlie, along with family and friends, are preparing to come together almost exactly a year later to complete this endurance challenge.

Taking place from 2nd-7th June 2025, the aim is for the walk to raise the profile of the work done by RSABI relating to mental health, including its 24-hour Helpline 0808 1234 555 and free counselling support to help people get back on track, and to encourage farmers not to bottle things up.

The walkers have chosen to undertake their challenge in a part of western Scotland which held many fond memories for Neil. The group will follow the Kintyre Way, which winds its way through the Kintyre peninsula from Tarbert to Machrihanish. Neil had a special connection to Kintyre, as it was where his mother came from, and he spent many childhood holidays there. Later in life, he continued to visit the area with his own family.

Borders farmer Neil Stewart and Crunchie

Neil’s family and friends taking part hope that their fundraising endeavours will also remind people how important it is to talk to someone if they are feeling overwhelmed and share how they are feeling.

As well as farming, Neil loved sport and the walkers have decided to weave his passion for cricket into the title they have chosen for their fundraiser - 100 for One. This links the100-mile challenge to cricket, where scoring 100 is a milestone achievement. Their collective view is that if even just one person struggling with their mental health is helped by the initiative, it will have been a total success.

Those closest to Neil want to ensure that other farmers do not suffer in silence and hope this challenge will help to raise awareness of the vital mental health support services available through RSABI. The charity offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services, arranged simply and quickly after receiving the initial enquiry.

“We are incredibly grateful to Neil’s family and friends for undertaking this walk in his memory which will help to raise awareness of the support available for farmers and others in Scottish agriculture who are struggling with their mental health,” said Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI.

Caroline Stewart and her three children Victoria, Emily and Charlie pictured with their late father, Neil

“Sadly, suicide remains a significant concern in the farming community, and it is vital that people know they are never alone and that support and help is available. We hope the challenge being undertaken by the Stewarts and friends will also help to share our #KeepTalking message, reminding people not to bottle things up and to look out for each other. RSABI is always here too – please don’t hesitate to call us on 0808 1234 555, any time of day or night.”

The charity is also very grateful to the Stewart family and friends for deciding to raise funds to help RSABI support farmers through its mental health and suicide prevention work.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising, RSABI said: “Our thanks go to the Stewart family and to all their friends who are taking part in, or supporting, the 100 For One walk.

“By making a donation in support of the walkers you will help RSABI to continue to provide vital support to those who need it most and we are very grateful to everyone who chooses to contribute. Whatever the level of support, large or small, each and every donation is very much appreciated.”

To support the Stewarts, donations to RSABI can be made via JustGiving: Neil Thomson is fundraising for RSABI or to donate £20, text 100FORONE to 70450.

Given the location of the walk and to help with logistics, any friends of Neil who would like to join the walkers to take part in a stint of the challenge should make their own travel and accommodation arrangements for whichever day they would like to join and if anyone would like more information they can contact [email protected].

RSABI’s free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available on RSABI’s website www.rsabi.org.uk.