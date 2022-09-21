100 year old Ford Model T to go on display this weekend

The car was originally owned by Christy Callaghan, a brother of Michael Callaghan of Dunderry’s grandfather.

How Christy obtained the car is a story in itself. In 1922 a well-known Irish farm implement manufacturer called Pierce Engineering from Wexford had a mower which was constantly breaking the driving rod for the blade. Christy (a gifted Blacksmith who worked in Charlsford House in Cortown, Meath) designed a rod which did not break.

He contacted Pierce Engineering in Wexford and showed them his invention. They were so happy with this new driving rod that they offered to purchase the patent from him. ‘No’, says Christy, ‘I tell you what… give me a new car instead’. Peirce Engineering then gave him a brand new Ford Model T. What they did not include with the car was the dashboard or starter.

Michael with his grandson Evan

Nonetheless, Christy who was used to swinging a heavy hammer found winding the starting handle no problem! This car even had the floor boards made from the packing case that arrived in Ford’s plant in Cork where they were assembled. The car sported a Meath registration.

When Christy passed away, his wife put the car up on four blocks of timber and never drove it. She used to go out and sit in it on a Sunday to read the Sunday papers. Eventually, a vet from Cork purchased the car for a motor Museum in Killarney. There it remained until 1998 when the museum was closed and the contents were put up for sale. Bonhams Auctioneers from the UK undertook the sale. A well-known Navan solicitor purchased the car at the auction and then offered it to Michael Callaghan.

Michael, when he purchased the car, got it refurbished in Naas. What is unique is that there are only two names on the original tax book (which Michael now has). They are Christy and Michael Callaghan.

Michael’s grandson, Evan Callaghan, is showing a great interest in the car and can be seen accompanying his grandad in the car when they go for a spin. This makes the car in the Callaghan’s name for five generations.

