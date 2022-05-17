11 pictures from Balmoral Show’s ‘Fill Your Boots’ competition
Green-fingered enthusiasts created ‘Boots fit for a Queen’ at this year’s Balmoral Show, in recognition of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 2:09 pm
The ‘Fill Your Boots’ competition, sponsored by Hillmount Garden Centre and 3T Power, was held on Wednesday 11 May. On the day, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) president, Christine Adams, had the difficult task of judging the competition. Rivalry was fierce as competitors battled it out to be crowned King or Queen within the Healthy Horticulture section of the Show.
The following winners were announced:
Pre School & Primary School up to 11 Years 1st - Tamsin, Libby and Amber Elwood, Lisburn
Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter
Ellah Robinson from New Zealand received second place in the Pre School & Primary School up to 11 Years.
2nd - Ellah Robinson, New Zealand
3rd - Pond Park Primary P4 Class, Lisburn
12 - 17 Years
1st - Lucy Stevenson, Ballymoney
Ballyclare Secondary School Horticulture received second place in the 12 – 17 year old category.
2nd - Ballyclare Secondary School Horticulture
3rd - Luke Silcock, Lurgan Over 18 Years
1st - William McElroy, Dromara
2nd - Ruth McElroy, Dromara
Ellah Robinson from New Zealand received second place in the Pre School & Primary School up to 11 Years.
3rd - Andrew Ritchie, Ballyhalbert
To keep up to date with the latest Balmoral Show information, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
William McElroy, Dromara received first place in the Over 18 category.
Luke Silcock from Lurgan received third place in the 12 – 17 year old category.
Lucy Stevenson from Ballymoney received first place in the 12 – 17 year old category.
Tamsin, Libby & Amber Elwood from Lisburn received first place in the Pre School & Primary School up to 11 Years.
RUAS President Christine Adams is pictured alongside Ellah Robinson from New Zealand who received second place in the Pre School & Primary School up to 11 Years.
Andrew Ritchie from Ballyhalbert received third place in the Over 18 category.
RUAS President Christine Adams judged the Welly Boot competition at the 2022 Balmoral Show.
Ruth McElroy, Dromara received second place in the Over 18 category.