12 pictures that will take you back to a YFC night out in 2010

A fantastic night was had by all, if the pictures below are anything to go by!
Do you recognise anyone in our gallery of photographs?
Undefined: readMore
1.
Laura Buchanan and Megan Wilson pictured at the Kilrea YFC Boxing Night Disco held at Burberrys Portrush. Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia
2.
Rebecca Crowe, Sophie Nevin, Tara Nicholl, Emma Sander, Joanne Smyth, Rebecca Lamont and Emma Rennie pictured at the Kilrea YFC Boxing Night Disco held at Burberrys Portrush. Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia
3.
Laura McCrystal, Lynda Crothers, Joann Andrews and Lynsey Cathcart pictured at the Kilrea YFC Boxing Night Disco held at Burberrys Portrush in 2010. Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia
4.
Clare Richardson, Emma Jayne Earls and Lynn Richardson pictured at the Kilrea YFC Boxing Night Disco held at Burberrys Portrush. Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia