1200 head to go under the hammer at Jalex Gimmer Sale

James Alexander extends a warm welcome to his annual on farm sale of 1200 breeding sheep which takes place on Wednesday evening, 3rd August at 7pm. This is the fourth year that Randalstown based beef and sheep farmer has staged an online gimmer sale, and is confident that the quality is right on target for this year’s auction.

Monday, 1st August 2022, 7:42 am

“While we aim to produce the type of gimmers that we know will go on and work hard for our buyers, we have been delighted with the feedback from last season’s purchasers. Whether they were sourced at our on farm sale to bring into a flock for replacements or as recipients for ET work,” James explains.

A regular buyer at the Jalex Gimmer sale are McEldowney Brothers, Maghera who select from the top drawer on offer each year. They have been delighted with how their gimmers perform each season and their ability to produce superior quality lambs which in turn are snapped up each year. The McEldowneys have an eye for quality and want to source flock replacements that will do the business for them. With this in mind there will be something for absolutely everyone with a range of females on offer including Suffolk x Cheviot Mules, Suffolk x Cheviot, Cheviot Mules, Texel x Mules, Texel x Suffolk, Pedigree Texel, Beltex x Cheviot Mules, Mules, Charollais x Beltex and Border Leicester. All will be Enzo and Toxo vaccinated.

Catering will be in place on the farm, and everyone is welcome to view stock from 5pm on sale day. James Little from H&H will be in the rostrum, and for those who wish to bid from home please register on marteye via Harrison and Hetherington. All stock are eligible for export to GB.

A super lamb bred by McEldowney Brothers out of hoggets bought at James Alexanders on farm breeding sheep sale last season.

To view the sheep in advance contact James Alexander 07816775501.

McEldowneys Brothers are delighted how their Jalex gimmers have lambed down and are regular buyers at the sale. They consistently produce top quality lambs and have plenty of milk to rear them.
James Alexander is offering 1200 top notch gimmers at his sale which will be sold in batches from 2 to 14 which will allow everyone to get in on the action.
Buyers will be spoilt for choice at the Jalex on farm gimmer sale with over 1200 lots set to go under the hammer. The sale takes place at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Wednesday evening 3rd August at 7pm sharp.
