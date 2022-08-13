14 pictures from a Young Farmers’ Club disco in 2007

The Imperial Hotel in Garvagh was the perfect setting for Garvagh YFC’s disco back in 2007.

By Joanne Knox
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 7:00 pm

Guests looked the part as they pulled out all the stops when it came to their fancy dress costumes!

Wilma and Betty from the Flinstones deserve a special mention for their fantastic outfits!

Enjoy a trip down memory lane with a look through our gallery below.

1.

Barbra McFetridge, Racheal Morrow, Jane McFetridge and Jayne Morrow pictured at Garvagh YFC disco in the Imperial Hotel, Garvagh. Pic Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales

2.

Barbra McFetridge and Rachel Morrow dressed as Betty and Wilma from the Flintstones during Garvagh YFC disco in the Imperial Hotel, Garvagh, in 2007. Pic Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales

3.

Barbra O'Kane and Laura McLaughlin enjoy the Garvagh YFC disco. Pic Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales

4.

Stephen O'Kane and Geoff McNeill pictured at Garvagh YFC disco in the Imperial Hotel, Garvagh. Pic Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
Young Farmers' Club
Next Page
Page 1 of 4