Located in one convenient block, this well maintained farm is located on the New Lodge Road, Antrim, in the outskirts of Dunadry.

Island Lodge Farm is within easy reach of Antrim, Belfast, airports and arterial road networks for travel in all directions.

The five bedroom home features a beautiful orangery – a bright and spacious reception room with double doors to the front and rear giving access to gardens and a cobbled courtyard area. Within it there is a wood burning stove with limestone surround and slate tiled hearth and attractive window seating.

Estate agent, Joyce Clarke, states: “The period style detached house oozes character, with high end finishes throughout, and is accessed via a tree lined private laneway.

“It enjoys a wonderfully private position, with mature gardens, cobbled courtyard and separate barn ideal for entertaining.

“The agricultural land is of high quality with a rotational reseed programme in place, and the majority recently newly fenced.

“It is complimented by a substantial range of farm buildings which are suitable for a wide range of farming activities.”

Exterior/Farm buildings include:

Attached double garageTwo electric roller garage doors. Sensor operated lighting. Range of storage units and power points. 16 ft ceiling. Feature arched window and roof windows providing natural light.OutsideCobbled courtyard area with range of outdoor lighting. Raised patio area paved with Yorkshire stone with access to barn/old stables entertaining room. Trellis area.

Front gardenPillar and gated entrance from laneway. Tarmac parking area. Traditional street lighting. Well maintained mature landscaped gardens. Private with brick wall and tree boundaries.

Barn/old stable

Spacious outside entertaining room with vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams. Feature brick gable walls. Stone clad chimney breast with stove. Stone tiled flooring. Double arched doors with glazed panels giving access to patio area. Additional composite doors giving access to farm yard. Range of power points and lighting.Mature wildlife gardenFresh water pond from natural river with feature bridge to island. Range of fruit trees and mature planting.Original yard areaRange of stone built outbuildings surrounding original farmyard suitable for various uses.Beef shed12 ft slats either side of 12 ft feeding passage.ShedCattle crush. Lean to cattle pen to rear, connected to beef shed.Silo one

35 ft x 75 ftShed

35 ft x 75 ftBeed shedPartial rubber slatsShed

35 ft x 60 ft

Silo twoRampLean to cubical houseDouble cubical house with 61 cubicles. Slatted.Concrete yard area

Key Features of Island Lodge Farm:

- Beautifully presented detached period style dwelling house

- Fully enclosed gardens featuring cobbled courtyard and barn style entertaining room

- Outstanding farm comprising of C.140 acres of highly fertile land

- Highly sought after location within easy reach of Antrim, Belfast, Airports and arterial road networks

- The farmland is in good heart with excellent access from road and internal laneways

- Full range of farm buildings suitable for a wide range of enterprises

- Intelligent security system

- Chain Free

- May have potential for development (subject to relevant approvals)