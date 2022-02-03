148-acre Creevenmore Farm has just gone on the market in Northern Ireland

This impressive farm on the Crucknamona Road, Omagh, is available as a whole or in six lots.

The well-presented pasture farm is held in six defined blocks, with central service laneways, an exceptional farmhouse, additional chalet bungalow, range of modern livestock buildings, Fulwood 10:20 milking parlour and 82 cubicle stalls.

The agent states: “Creevenmore Farm presently carries an autumn and spring-calving herd of around 90 dairy cows, plus followers, with milking taking place twice daily and replacement heifers reared on-farm.

“Typically, three cuts of silage are taken annually from the rotational grass.

“The farmhouse is a modern architecturally designed property built in 1997, which benefits from four bedrooms, three reception rooms with dual fuel central heating and many attractive features.

“The farm is presently the base of a highly productive dairy unit, housing a 90-head dairy herd in addition to young stock and followers.

“Approximately 200 animals are typically housed throughout the entire the holding.

“The farm benefits from a range of predominantly modern steel portal framed farm buildings covering almost 20,000 square feet (1,860 square metres) in total.

“Included in these are the milking parlour, dairy unit with 100 cubicles, mattresses, further livestock housing and general-purpose buildings.

“Underground slurry storage facilities extend to over 285,000 gallons, two silage clamps and both borehole and mains water supply servicing the farmyard and dwelling.

“The farm at Drudgeon Road (lot two) provides additional slurry storage and silage clamp.

“The land is divided into large practical field sizes and held in a various self-contained units in close proximity to the home farm.

“Fields are of a relative rolling topography with stockproof fencing and mature hedgerows.”

The farm is located on the periphery of Omagh, some three miles from the town and benefiting from magnificent views over the surrounding countryside.

The sale represents an opportunity to acquire a well-established and highly productive farm.

Lot two – Drudgeon Road (circa 16ac with farmyard)

Drudgeon Road comprises of a compact lot with significant frontage onto Drudgeon Road and Crucknamona Road.

The lands extending to c.16 acres are all grass land in pasture and contained in three large fields. The holding includes a farmyard comprising of slatted cubicle shed (part tanked), covered silo and yard.

Lot three – Drudgeon Road (irca. 34ac)

Lot three comprises of a single block of ploughable land extending to about 24 acres which is accessed off Drudgeon Rd via private stoned laneway.

The lands are held in large fields with stock fencing and hedgerows.

The remaining 10 acres consists of natural species plantation.

Lot three is immediately adjacent to lot two.

Lot four – Lands at Loughmuck Road (circa. 19ac)

Lot four is a productive block of land with extensive frontage onto Loughmuck Road and Blacksessiagh Road.

In two divisions, it includes 19 acres of ploughable land held in three large fields.

Lot five – Lands at Laurel Road (circa. 26.5ac)

Lot five comprises of gently undulating grassland extending to circa 19.5 acres in pasture within a block.

The remainder is plantation. An internal road passes through the land providing established access onto same.

Lot six – Lands at Cavan Road (circa.15 ac)

This is an excellent single enclosure of fertile land with a gentle topography.

It is accessed off Cavan Road via a shared laneway and includes livestock handling facilities.

The lands extend to the river and comprise of c.12 acres of cutting and grazing lands in pasture with the remainder as planation/turbary.

For further information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Pollock Estate Agents on Tel. 028 8224 5440 or email [email protected]

