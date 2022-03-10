Coleraine YFC pictured with their awards at the Co Londonderry YFC dinner at Hanover House, Coagh, Co. Tyrone, in 2007. Image: Kevin McAuley
Coleraine YFC pictured with their awards at the Co Londonderry YFC dinner at Hanover House, Coagh, Co. Tyrone, in 2007. Image: Kevin McAuley

15 pictures of a Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster dinner in 2007

Take a trip down memory lane to the year 2007.

By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 5:07 pm

Were you a member of your local Young Farmers’ Club? Do you think back to the events and dinners with fond memories?

We have a selection of photographs from the Co Londonderry YFC dinner, which was held at Hanover House, Coagh, County Tyrone, back in 2007.

A great night was had by all, as you can see from the 15 pictures included. Do you recognise anyone? Or, can you spot yourself?

1.

Tanya Johnston and Sharon Henry pictured at the Co Londonderry YFC dinner at Hanover House, Coagh, Co. Tyrone in 2007. Image: Kevin McAuley

2.

Pictured in 2007 are Emma Kyle and Hannah McClure at the Co Londonderry YFC dinner at Hanover House, Coagh, Co Tyrone. Image: Kevin McAuley

3.

Mark Quigley pictured with Stephanie Canning, Lora Buchanan, Diane Semple and Sharon Henry at the Co Londonderry YFC dinner at Hanover House, Coagh, Co Tyrone. Image: Kevin McAuley

4.

Diane Semple and Sharon Henry pictured at the 2007 Co Londonderry YFC dinner at Hanover House, Coagh, Co Tyrone. Image: Kevin McAuley

