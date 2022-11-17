The roles include permanent positions across a wide range of functions within the business, including operations, production, engineering and apprenticeships.

Speaking about the opportunities, Gary Leslie, Director of Operations, Moy Park said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome new team members into Ballymena as our live processing line restarts.

"This brings with it fantastic career opportunities as we continue to invest in our people and facilities to deliver high quality, sustainable food.

"Recruits will benefit from a competitive package and the wealth of training and career progression programmes we have in place.”

With the company strengthening its operations in Ballymena, Gary said it is also welcome news for its farming partners.

"We’re proud of our strong agricultural heritage and the commitment of our farmers to our high standards across animal welfare and environmental sustainability,” he added.

