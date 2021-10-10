16,000 chickens killed in Co Fermanagh shed fire

Around 16,000 chickens have been killed in an early morning fire at a large shed in Co Fermanagh.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 6:50 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th October 2021, 6:56 pm
Fire and Rescue.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the incident.

NIFRS were called to the fire at Marble Arch Road, Belcoo this morning at 7.26am.

A water tanker and appliances from Belleek, Enniskillen and Irvingstown stations attended the scene.

Firefighters using breaking apparatus and water jets worked in difficult conditions to bring the large shed fire under control by 3.50pm.

