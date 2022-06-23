17 pictures from the graduation celebrations at CAFRE Enniskillen

Proud friends, family members and invited guests gathered to celebrate the graduation of BSc (Hons) Degree and Foundation Degree students in Equine Management.

At the ceremony the achievements of 1st4Sport students, Apprentices in The Equine Industry and Apprentices and Work-based Diploma in Agriculture students were recognised.

Norman Fulton, Deputy Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs introduced the platform party.

The party included guest speaker Carol Nolan, Director of People and Industry Education, Horse Racing Ireland; Professor David Hassan, Associate Dean (Development and Partnerships), Ulster University; Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director and Jane Elliott, Head of Equine at Enniskillen Campus.

In her address to the students Jane Elliott congratulated top students, Evlin Berkley, BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management and Carvahlo Sterling, Foundation Degree in Equine Management.

Ms Elliott also congratulated Matthew Love and Alistair McKelvey top students on the Level 3 Work-based Diploma in Agriculture programme and Grace McIvor top student on the Level 2 Work-based Diploma in Agriculture programme.

Martin McKendry, College Director addressed students and invited guests, acknowledging the significance of CAFRE’s strong industry links, which contribute to the education and knowledge transfer provision. Mr McKendry recorded his thanks to all those within the equine and agriculture industries with whom CAFRE have developed strong partnerships.

Applications can be made for Equine courses starting in September 2022. Course and contact details can be found at www.cafre.ac.uk. Follow discoverCAFRE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

1. Caroline Simpson (Lisburn) received the Irish Draught Horse Society (Northern Region) Cup presented for the best dissertation from Tom McGuigan, IHDS Chairman, when she graduated with a BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management. Looking on is Jane Elliott (Head of Equine at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus). Photo Sales

2. Robyn Lynch (Glenageary, Co. Dublin) was awarded The Erne Veterinary Group Cup for best performance on the Work Placement module. Robyn graduated with a Foundation Degree in Equine Management from CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. Pictured with Jenny Richardson, Equine Lecturer. Photo Sales

3. Erin Henderson (Belfast) received the Vaughan Trust Award presented to the top first year student on the Honour’s Degree in Equine Management programme. Erin received her award from Olwen Gormley (Vaughan Trust) at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus graduation ceremony. Photo Sales

4. Rhett Creighton (Belfast) received the Vaughan Trust Award presented to the top first year student on the Foundation Degree in Equine Management programme. Rhett received his award from Olwen Gormley (Vaughan Trust) at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus graduation ceremony Photo Sales