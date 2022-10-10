News you can trust since 1963
17 pictures from the vintage threshing day held at Scarva

A vintage threshing day held at Scarva on Saturday proved a huge success.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:02 am

Participants and spectators alike enjoyed a day filled with nostalgia, which included steam threshing, stone crushing, a display of tractors, stationary engines, lorries and cars, as well as ploughing.

The event, organised by ArmaghDown Vintage Club, was held at land on Firtree Lane, Scarva, kindly granted by Alan Gillespie.

It was a wonderful day of autumnal sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the annual rally, which attracted a great turnout.

1. Scarva Vintage Threshing Day

Supporting the threshing day, from Left, Karl Buckley, Robert Lester and Cody Matthews.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

2. Scarva Vintage Threshing Day

Scarva vintage Threshing day last Saturday at Alan Gillespie's farm was an outstanding success. Pictured are Robert McDowell, Alan Gillespie (organiser) and David Alexander.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

3. Scarva Vintage Threshing Day

The threshing at Scarva was a big attraction for the spectators.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

4. Scarva Vintage Threshing Day

Sammy Bingham and Ernie Mathers at the Scarva threshing day.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

