17 pictures from the vintage threshing day held at Scarva
A vintage threshing day held at Scarva on Saturday proved a huge success.
By Joanne Knox
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:02 am
Participants and spectators alike enjoyed a day filled with nostalgia, which included steam threshing, stone crushing, a display of tractors, stationary engines, lorries and cars, as well as ploughing.
The event, organised by ArmaghDown Vintage Club, was held at land on Firtree Lane, Scarva, kindly granted by Alan Gillespie.
It was a wonderful day of autumnal sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the annual rally, which attracted a great turnout.
Undefined: facebook
Page 1 of 5