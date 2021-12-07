18 Holstein bulls catalogued for Kilrea sale on 7th December

Auctioneer Mark Stewart has confirmed an entry of 18 bulls for the United Feeds sponsored event.

Judging is in the capable hands of David Perry (Killane), Ahoghill, and gets underway at 11.00am. The sale will commence at noon, immediately after the mart’s weekly dairy entry.

The bulls on offer range in age from December 2019 to October 2020, and have been consigned by leading herds, Ballylagan, Bellemont, Derrydorragh, Inch, Lisnabreeny, Lisnasure, Mullaugher, Prehen and Relough.

United Feeds has confirmed its continued sponsorship of Holstein NI's December bull sale at Kilrea. Clarence, United Feeds, is pictured with Holstein NI president James Walker, and committee member Jonny Matthews. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

They are sons of top AI sires such as ABS Crimson, Denovo 7921 Atrium, ABS Sassafras, Bomaz Altacabol, Bomaz Skywalker, Westenrade Altaspring, Denovo 8084 Entity, Bomaz Fynn, Peak Altaleap, Peak Altalawson, Mr Moviestar Mardi Gras, Val Bisson Doorman, Smiddiehill Gold Bullion, and the NI-bred bulls Relough Fandango and Inch Dungannon.

Mark Stewart commented: “The catalogue features something for everyone, including outcross pedigrees and genomic PLI values to £685. The bulls on offer are bred from proven and international cow families such as Dellia, Massia, Ashlyn, Roxy, Regenia, and Barbie at Regancrest.

“The bulls selling are backed by up to twelve generations of VG and EX dams, with high yields and components.”