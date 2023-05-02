News you can trust since 1963
18 photographs from the Glens Vintage Club May Day Road Run

Glens Vintage Club held their ‘May Day Road Run’ in Cushendall on Monday 1 May.

By Joanne Knox
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:45 BST

It proved an enjoyable event for participants and spectators alike. Tractors and vintage vehicles set off on the run just before midday, returning for some refreshments afterwards.

Pictures below taken by McAuley Multimedia.

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day.

1. pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Susan and Henry Laverty pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day

2. Glens Vintage Club May Day Road Run

Susan and Henry Laverty pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day.

3. Glens Vintage Club May Day Road Run

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day.

4. Glens Vintage Club May Day Road Run

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

