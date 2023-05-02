Glens Vintage Club held their ‘May Day Road Run’ in Cushendall on Monday 1 May.
It proved an enjoyable event for participants and spectators alike. Tractors and vintage vehicles set off on the run just before midday, returning for some refreshments afterwards.
Pictures below taken by McAuley Multimedia.
1. pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day
Pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. Glens Vintage Club May Day Road Run
Susan and Henry Laverty pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. Glens Vintage Club May Day Road Run
Pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
4. Glens Vintage Club May Day Road Run
Pictured at the Glens of Antrim tractor run in Cushendall on May Day. Photo: McAuley Multimedia