Launched to the market in September of this year, the joint selling agents carried out approximately 20 viewings over a four-week period. Interested parties included those running established farming enterprises who are looking to expand, and investors attracted to owning a large single block of prime farmland.

Parkstown Farm comprises a historic period house and extensive farm buildings, with impressive winter accommodation for around 550 head of cattle and 3,000 tonnes of grain storage. The productive tillage land is a key feature, being suitable for growing a wide range of arable crops and lying in a ring-fenced block with extensive road frontage.

There was a super attendance on the day, with interest from the farming and business world making up the 40-person crowd. Parkstown Farm attracted bids from parties living in Ireland and abroad, before Trim auctioneer, Loman Dempsey, dropped the hammer at €3,150,000, with the buyer believed to be Irish-based with farming interests.

Parkstown Farm attracted bids from parties living in Ireland and abroad. Ahead of the auction, it was described as 'the finest farm to come to the market in a generation'.

Most Popular

Following the sale, James Butler, Head of Country Agency at Savills, commented: “The sale of Parkstown Farm shows that large scale equipped commercial farms continue to attract demand from international and local cash buyers who are attracted to farmland as a long-term investment, which serves as an inflationary hedge and offers conservation opportunities, in addition to food production.”