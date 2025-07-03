20 brilliant photographs from Finn Valley Show

A fantastic day was had by all, as you can see in these photographs taken by Clive Wasson.
1. Harry park and friends at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Harry park and friends at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson) Photo: Clive Wasson
2. The McKinney Familyw with the Overall Champion at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson
The McKinney Familyw with the Overall Champion at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson) Photo: Clive Wasson
3. Lilly Park and her winning Raspberry Victoria Sponge Cake at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Lilly Park and her winning Raspberry Victoria Sponge Cake at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson) Photo: Clive Wasson
4. In hand ponies on show at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson
In hand ponies on show at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson) Photo: Clive Wasson