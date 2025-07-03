20 brilliant photographs from Finn Valley Show

By Joanne Knox
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Finn Valley Agricultural Show was held at Killygordon, Donegal, on Saturday 28 June.

A fantastic day was had by all, as you can see in these photographs taken by Clive Wasson.

Harry park and friends at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson)

1. Harry park and friends at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Harry park and friends at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson) Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
The McKinney Familyw with the Overall Champion at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson)

2. The McKinney Familyw with the Overall Champion at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson

The McKinney Familyw with the Overall Champion at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson) Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Lilly Park and her winning Raspberry Victoria Sponge Cake at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson)

3. Lilly Park and her winning Raspberry Victoria Sponge Cake at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Lilly Park and her winning Raspberry Victoria Sponge Cake at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson) Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
In hand ponies on show at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson)

4. In hand ponies on show at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson

In hand ponies on show at the Finn Valley Show in Donegal on Saturday last. (Photo Clive Wasson) Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Donegal
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice