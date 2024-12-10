20 fantastic old 2012 photographs from the Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the archives from December 2012. There are 20 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . Farming Life archives We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

2 . Columba O'Hare We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Columba O'Hare Photo Sales

3 . Farming Life archives We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales