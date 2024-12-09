20 more fantastic old photographs from the Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the archives down through the years. There are 20 in total.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1. William Maxwell, of Downpatrick, makes friends with one of the calves at the Northern Ireland Belgian Blue Club’s show and sale at Automart, Portadown, in December 1990. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
William Maxwell, of Downpatrick, makes friends with one of the calves at the Northern Ireland Belgian Blue Club’s show and sale at Automart, Portadown, in December 1990. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
2. NL november 1980262.jpg
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
3. UEL OLIVER AT LIMAVADY MART.JPG
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
4. Pictured in December 1990 is the High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Jim Kirkpatrick, second left, who performed the opening ceremony at Balmoral. Included, from left, are James Pollock, president, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Philip Rees, commercial manager, and Bill Yarr, chief executive. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
Pictured in December 1990 is the High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Jim Kirkpatrick, second left, who performed the opening ceremony at Balmoral. Included, from left, are James Pollock, president, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Philip Rees, commercial manager, and Bill Yarr, chief executive. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage