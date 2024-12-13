20 more nostalgic old photographs from the Farming Life archives

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:30 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Mrs Elizabeth Thompson pictured in November 1980 at the international ploughing match which was held at Moira. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

1. Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Mrs Elizabeth Thompson pictured in November 1980 at the international ploughing match which was held at Moira. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Thomas McAleese from Ballycastle Ploughing Society, pictured in November 1980, in action with his stylish pair of Clydesdales at the Ulster International Ploughing Match which was held at Moira. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

2. Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Thomas McAleese from Ballycastle Ploughing Society, pictured in November 1980, in action with his stylish pair of Clydesdales at the Ulster International Ploughing Match which was held at Moira. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Pictured in October 1981 is Joe Porter, stockman, with one of the Limousin bulls of Mr Michael McGlade, Woodside Herd, Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards, which was destined for the Limousin World Congress show and sale at Stoneleigh. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

3. Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Pictured in October 1981 is Joe Porter, stockman, with one of the Limousin bulls of Mr Michael McGlade, Woodside Herd, Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards, which was destined for the Limousin World Congress show and sale at Stoneleigh. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Pictured in October 1981 is Michael McGlade of the Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards, with one of his pedigree Limousin pedigree bulls which was destined for the Limousin World Congress show and sale at Stoneleigh. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

4. Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Pictured in October 1981 is Michael McGlade of the Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards, with one of his pedigree Limousin pedigree bulls which was destined for the Limousin World Congress show and sale at Stoneleigh. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice