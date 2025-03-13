20 photographs from the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) AGM

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:50 BST
The Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) AGM was recently held at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.

Photographer Clive Wasson was in attendance to capture these photographs from the AGM.

At the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) AGM in the Claire Hotel on Wednesday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE

Gillian Smyth, Alice Doyle, Deputy President, Marion Boyce and Laura Smyth at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) AGM in the Claire Hotel on Wednesday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Joe Sweeney, County Chairman congratulated Shannon Porter on her election to the Farm Business Committee at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) AGM in the Claire Hotel on Wednesday last. Photo Clive Wasson

William Kelly from Pettigo with his family Kevin, Donal, Laura, Louise, Luke, Paul and Shaorn Kelly after receiving an Honorary Life Membership at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) AGM in the Claire Hotel on Wednesday last. Photo Clive Wasson

