200 calves under the hammer at Omagh

Bull/Bullock Calves: F. Cassidy, Lettercarn 405k £1090; 330k £870; 380k £1000, J. F. Kelly, Loughmacrory 410k £1000; 455k £1080; 410k £940, E. McWilliams, Seskinore 490k £1100, P. Slevin, Dromore 450k £990, B. McDonnell, Dromore 480k £1020, E. Irvine, Kesh 455k £950, Patk. McGinn, Augher 305k £870, 335k £930; 300k £850, P. S. McDonald, Mountfield 335k £950; 365k £950; 245k £810, I. Anderson, Sixmilecross 315k £890; 385k £1000; 295k £880, K. O’Neill, Tummery 310k £870, M. Moore, Envagh 330k £910: 290k £850, M. McCann, Sixmilecross 305k £830: 320k £870; 285k £830, R. J. Holmes, Dromore 330k £900; 370k £990; 260k £810, John Allen, Fyfin 325k £880, D. Taggart, Leglands 335k £899, 380k £1000; 275k £800, E. Slevin, Dromore 335k £870, F. Mullin, Tonegan 245k £750, A. Hughes, Carrickmore 255k £760; 350k £890, T. G. McCullagh, Plumbridge 220k £610, M. McFadden, Strabane 295k £840, C. Conroy, Foremass 290k £780; 345k £860, F. Quinn, Cookstown 340k £830, J. Campbell, Dromore 335k £820; 370k £900; 360k £850, C. Donnelly, Trillick 365k £870, H. McKane, Castlederg 345k £850.