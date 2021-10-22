200 head catalogued for Jalex Select 4 - The Big One!

The entire in calf heifer portion of the Jalex Pedigree Limousin are catalogued in the on-farm sale to be held at James Alexanders, Randalstown on Friday 22nd October, 7pm. This batch includes a full sister to Jalex Mya, who was Limousin Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion at the recent Balmoral Show.

The bulk of the heifers on offer are described by seller James Alexander as: “Ideal replacements for any suckler enterprise, originating in beef herds and carefully matched to easy calving proven bulls. We are always focused on consistently producing quality heifers, and this sale will have springers from £1400 up. As always, we are only too happy to arrange delivery to the UK and Republic of Ireland.”

Also featured are a selection of approximately 40 top drawer heifers which have the potential to produce show quality calves for those bitten by the showing bug! These are mainly red roans, with a number of flashy black and blue ladies included.

The only maiden heifer in this auction is “Big Day Out” who was the recent Commercial Champion at Balmoral Show. She would be ideal for the winter fatstock shows, or bring her home and plan your flushing programme before you put her in calf!

There are over 200 in- calf heifers set to come under the hammer next Friday night at the Jalex on farm sale to be held on 22nd October at 7pm

The Jalex herd of pedigree Limousin cattle has expanded due to flushing and runs of heifer calves, and the decision has been made to offer the entire in calf heifer portion of the herd to bring the numbers that suit the management system. These have been very commercially done and will blend seamlessly into any farm.

There is plenty of top drawer breeding packed into their pedigrees, and they feature a full sister to Jalex Mya, who was Limousin and Reserve Interbreed Champion at Balmoral Show.

Due to the sheer numbers in the sale catalogue the sale must start at 7pm sharp. All stock can be collected the following day if that is easier for buyers.

Full details of each lot will be available to view on the online catalogue www.jalexlivestock.com or on beattie.marteye.ie

Lot 49 "Big Day Out" was Commercial Champion at Balmoral Show, and is now up for sale at this weeks Jalex Select 4 which sees over 200 quality heifers up for sale at James Alexanders Randalstown on Friday evening 22nd October

Viewing is welcome in advance of the sale or from 4pm on sale day.

Catering will be in attendance at the sale.

Sale starts at 7pm sharp and is bidding at the ringside or via marteye