2021 Saintfield Horse Show launch

From left: Robin Patterson, Michael Andrews, Derek and Frankie Spenser and Dilia Andrews at the Saintfield Horse Show Launch

Guests from across the equestrian world arrived at Danescroft on what was the hottest day in Northern Ireland from records began, and were welcomed by show director Joan Cunningham.

Mingling among the guests to name but a few were equestrian journalist Ruth Loney, Downpatrick Race Course manager Richard Lyttle, Bree Rutledge from Horse Week and of course George Stewart himself.

Joan Cunningham is absolutely thrilled that George Stewart has kindly agreed to host the 2021 Saintfield Charity Horse Show at his magnificent premises on the Waterloo Road, Lisburn right beside Sprucefield roundabout and so convenient to the M1 motorway for Belfast and Dungannon also the dual carriageway for Dublin and overlooks the whole of Lisburn city.

Sarah McCob presents Joan Cunningham with the silver tray to be presented to the winner of the traditional Cob class at the show on Saturday, August 14th

It is without doubt the best equipped and most magnificent racing yard in the province with its gallops, swimming pool, cross country course, a magnificent International all-weather arena with a tremendous surface of sand and rubber, lunging and loose jumping rings and of course one of the finest indoor schools.

The show will host all the usual classes. Working Hunter, two rings will accommodate all the horse showing classes, in-hand showing, hunters, cobs, riding horses, race horse to riding horse, Irish draught, happy hackers, rescue horses/ponies.

There will also be two pony showing rings, in-hand pony classes, all the usual pony riding classes and family pony from lead rein upwards.

There will also be fancy dress, miniature horses, pet dog classes, most appropriately dressed lady competition and much, much, more.

Saintfield Horse Show director Joan Cunningham, with from left; Pius Kulama (Uganda). Councillor Robert Burgess and Derek Spencer at the Saintfield Horse Show Launch

Entries are now open and can be made on line at www.saintfieldhorseshow.com.

Saintfield Horse Show started in 2009 and over the years has raised very many thousands of pounds for charity.

Last year, money raised between the Horse Show and Santa Ride provided a bore hole in Pius Kulama’s village in Uganda.

Money raised this year will go towards the Ugandan Project.

Megan Hamil and Phil Boyd enjoying the sunshine at the Saintfield Horse Show Launch

For further details regarding trade stands, sponsorship or general enquiries contact Joan Cunningham 07775860744 or [email protected]