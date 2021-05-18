2021/22 NI Regional Food Programme

Applications are invited from not-for-profit groups and regional development agencies as well as registered charities.

The Minister said: “This is an important and welcome funding programme within our food and drink sector that encourages collaboration between all sectors and representative bodies within the local food industry.

“As our industry begins a path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the programme will also provide support for a consumer focused promotional campaign.

“This campaign will cover all sectors of the NI food industry highlighting the quality, sustainability and reputation of the food that is produced on local farms.”

The 2021/22 programme also offers financial support in three other key areas - regional fairs/exhibitions, seminars/workshops, information programmes.

Applications are now open for projects taking place from 14 June 2021 to 31 March 2022, and must be submitted by 12 noon on Wednesday 26 May 2021. Awards will be subject to budget availability.

Application forms can be downloaded from https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/northern-ireland-regional-food-programme