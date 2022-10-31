21 pictures from a charity tractor run in Loughguile organised by All Saints Church of Ireland
A tractor run, organised by All Saints Church of Ireland in Loughguile recently, was very well supported.
By Joanne Knox
5 minutes ago
Proceeds from the charity event went to Marie Curie and church funds. As well as tractors, cars and lorries were invited along to the run with refreshments provided.
A post on the church’s Facebook page thanked everyone who attended.
Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.
