21 pictures from a charity tractor run in Loughguile organised by All Saints Church of Ireland

A tractor run, organised by All Saints Church of Ireland in Loughguile recently, was very well supported.

By Joanne Knox
5 minutes ago

Proceeds from the charity event went to Marie Curie and church funds. As well as tractors, cars and lorries were invited along to the run with refreshments provided.

A post on the church’s Facebook page thanked everyone who attended.

Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

1. Loughguile Tractor Run

Charlie Boyd, Daire McMullan and Ryan Moloney pictured at the Loughguile Church of Ireland tractor run. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

2. Loughguile Tractor Run

Alex Watt celebrating his fourth birthday pictured at the Loughguile Church of Ireland tractor run. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

3. Loughguile Tractor Run

Naomi McMullan pictured at the Loughguile Church of Ireland tractor run. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

4. Loughguile Tractor Run

Leon McMullan pictured at the Loughguile Church of Ireland tractor run. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

