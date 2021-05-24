215 Jalex heifers average £2,450

Hitting the headlines at £7500 was this exceptional British Blue heifer which sold to Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown.

This pair have earned the reputation of being the one-stop place to go to for sourcing top notch suckler replacements as quality is always guaranteed.

Following on from a highly successful on farm sale in January, the Alexander team set straight back to work preparing for this most recent auction which saw over 200 heifers advertised. Auctioneer Richard Beattie was in his element with a busy ringside of buyers in addition to a massive number of bidders registered through marteye. 215 heifers sold to brisk trade with the top price of the day going to a mighty British Blue heifer served to the Limousin bull, selling for £7500. This lady was snapped up by Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown. Of the 218 heifer sold there were 89 bought for export.

There were a number of heifers sold that crossed the £6000 mark, but James Alexander was quick to point out: “We had heifers in this sale to suit everyone with individual lots ranging from £1500 upwards. We pride ourselves in having heifers in our yard 12 months of the year that will appeal to a wide audience, should it be suckler replacements or those wishing to breed potential show calves and everything else in between!”

One of the leading prices at the Jalex Select heifer sale was this January ’19 born heifer due in the Autumn to the Limousin bull, which sold for £6000

The entire entry of 215 heifers returned a tremendous average of £2450.