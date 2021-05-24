215 Jalex heifers average £2,450
Billed as the largest on farm auction of in calf heifers in NI, there was huge pre-sale interest in the Jalex Select event which was held recently at the Randalstown based farm of James and Nelson Alexander.
This pair have earned the reputation of being the one-stop place to go to for sourcing top notch suckler replacements as quality is always guaranteed.
Following on from a highly successful on farm sale in January, the Alexander team set straight back to work preparing for this most recent auction which saw over 200 heifers advertised. Auctioneer Richard Beattie was in his element with a busy ringside of buyers in addition to a massive number of bidders registered through marteye. 215 heifers sold to brisk trade with the top price of the day going to a mighty British Blue heifer served to the Limousin bull, selling for £7500. This lady was snapped up by Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown. Of the 218 heifer sold there were 89 bought for export.
There were a number of heifers sold that crossed the £6000 mark, but James Alexander was quick to point out: “We had heifers in this sale to suit everyone with individual lots ranging from £1500 upwards. We pride ourselves in having heifers in our yard 12 months of the year that will appeal to a wide audience, should it be suckler replacements or those wishing to breed potential show calves and everything else in between!”
The entire entry of 215 heifers returned a tremendous average of £2450.
James would like to wish all his purchasers well with their stock and thank all those who helped in any way to get the cattle and yard ready for the sale. Watch out for the Jalex on farm breeding sheep sales due to take place during the summer starting with the annual hogget sale on Saturday 31st July – you won’t want to miss them!