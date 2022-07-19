22 pictures from Limavady Show 2022

Held on Saturday (16 JULY) at Aghanloo, Limavady, the show returned following a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A message from chairman Alwyn McFarlane has been shared to social media. It reads: “I would like to thank the committee for their effort and support in making this year’s show a great success.

“A mention is also needed for the members of the Young Farmers for their help and providing show entertainment and all our other volunteers who helped us.

“It was a tremendous day and I would like to thank all our exhibitors and the many judges who came to support the show.

“We had a great turnout of quality stock and home industry entries.

“Thank you to our trade stands for supporting us and a massive thanks to all our sponsors as without them we would not be able to run.

“I hope you all had an enjoyable day and we look forward to seeing you in 2023.”

Images: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

Kirsten Henry at Limavady Show.

Amy Duguid with her awards at Limavady Show.

William Semple, Gortnagross, with his prizewinner ram lamb, and Kenny Coulter from Thompsons pictured at Limavady Show on Saturday.

Declan Murphy chats with Kenny Coulter from Thompsons at Limavady Show on Saturday.